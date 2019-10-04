0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

4th humanitarian action “Feed 10,000” to take place in North Macedonia

People are invited to donate food for vulnerable categories Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., at 19 locations in six cities throughout the country.

Silvana Kochovska 26 October 2019 11:07

