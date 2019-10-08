ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

38th Skopje Jazz Festival to celebrate ECM Records anniversary

The 38th Skopje Jazz Festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of German record label ECM Records. Two renowned American guitarists, David Torn and Fred Frith, will perform October 17 at the festival opening.

Monika Mihajlovska 8 October 2019 12:48
