Zaev-Itala: Visible will and commitment in tackling financial abuse

Intensification of cooperation between North Macedonia and the the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) in light of the expectations for a date to start EU accession negotiations and the increasing opportunities provided by the IPA funds was in the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and OLAF Director General Ville Itala in Skopje on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 19 September 2019 16:09

