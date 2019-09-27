Women’s marathon to take place as planned at athletics worlds

The women’s marathon at the world athletics championships in Doha will go ahead as planned late Friday despite concerns about heat, organizers confirmed.

According to latest weather information, the governing IAAF believes the temperature at the start time will be within the predicted range. The race begins at 11.59 pm in Qatar (2059 GMT) to avoid the worst of the day-time heat.

The IAAF said all 69 entrants remained in the race and they and the local organizing committee “have done everything possible to minimise the heat-related risks.”

A late decision to alter the start time could yet be made after 10.30 pm on the recommendation of the IAAF medical delegate, who also has the authority to “withdraw any athlete before or during the event if he believes the athlete is experiencing any type of severe distress.”

Commonwealth Games organizers were criticized last year when Scotland’s Callum Hawkins collapsed in leading position late in the men’s marathon in Australia’s Gold Coast and did not receive immediate medical attention.