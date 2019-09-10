Woman dies after lighting herself on fire to protest Iran stadium ban

Tehran, 10 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A young woman has died in Iran after she protested against a ban on women going to stadiums by pouring petrol over herself and setting it on fire last week.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately, where she died of her injuries on Monday evening. Local media confirmed her death on Tuesday.

She had wanted to attend a football match of her favourite team Esteghlal Tehran in the Asadi Stadium in the Iranian capital. Despite the ban on women going to stadiums, she tried to attend the match anyway.

She was arrested and was later sentenced to six months in prison for allegedly insulting a police officer. She was initially released on bail, but after the verdict was confirmed again last week, she lit herself on fire outside the court building in protest.

The death of the woman has caused a storm on social media. People decried the judiciary and police actions, saying their arbitrary rules had led to the death of the woman.

“She was forced to take her very simple wish to the grave,” the football club Esteghlal wrote in a letter. Iranian actor Amir Jadidi said the country was making a mockery of itself.

“The world is laughing at us on the one hand, and on the other hand they are crying for us,” Jadidi wrote on Twitter.

The ban on women going to stadiums has caused controversy in Iran over the past four decades. Although Iranian President Hassan Rowhani is also in favour of lifting the ban, he has not been able to change it against the wishes of Iran’s powerful clergy.