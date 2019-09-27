Whistleblower: Trump tried to solicit Ukraine meddling in US election

Washington, 27 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A US government whistleblower complaint sounded an alarm and accused President Donald Trump of seeking the assistance of Ukraine to smear a rival in the upcoming US election, and also alleged the White House engaged in a cover up.

The complaint, which was submitted in August but declassified and released Thursday, warned that “the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election.”

The complaint is based primarily on a phone call Trump held with the newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. A reconstructed transcript of the call was released by the White House on Wednesday.

In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to consider opening a probe into Joe Biden, who is running to be the Democratic nominee for president next year. The request appeared to be an effort by the Republican US president to have Kiev dig up dirt on one of his main rivals.

The complaint also alleges the White House sought to “lock down” records of the call, in a manner that was consistent with political objectives and not done because of national security concerns.

The complaint was at the centre of a hearing on Capitol Hill with Joseph Maguire, the acting US director of national intelligence, who defended the whistleblower’s actions but cautioned the complaint was an allegation based on second-hand information the person received.

“I believe that everything here in this matter is totally unprecedented,” Maguire said in his testimony to lawmakers, noting that this was the first time a US president was the subject of such a complaint.

Maguire stressed that all US citizens are prohibited from asking for foreign help in elections: “No one, none of us, is above the law in this country.”

Trump has tried to deflect the affair as a “political hack job” and a “witch hunt.” The Los Angeles Times also posted what was said to be a leaked audio of Trump speaking to US diplomats, calling people who gave information to the whistleblower “close to a spy” and possibly guilty of treason, even hinting at a death penalty. The New York Times also reported the comments.

But Trump may yet be facing his most serious scandal as president. The affair this week pushed Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives and the most senior Democrat, to announce a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump in the House.

Speaking to reporters after the complaint was released, Pelosi slammed Trump as having “betrayed his oath of office, and national security, and the integrity of our elections.” She said there were “actions that are a cover up” by the White House.

The whistleblower appears to be someone working in the intelligence community and the complaint is based on reports from “multiple” government officials.

“I believe the whistleblower is acting in good faith,” Maguire said. “I think the whistleblower did the right thing,” adding that the person followed the law “every step of the way.”

Maguire himself also faced questions from Democratic lawmakers who accused him of having delayed the delivery of the complaint to Congress.

In the phone call from July, Trump urged Zelensky to seek information on possible corruption in the 2014 appointment of Biden’s son, Hunter, to a senior job at Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma.

Questions also remain as to whether Trump withheld US military aid to pressure Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president met Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week and told reporters he was not “pushed” in the call, but also asked to be kept out of US domestic affairs.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is repeatedly mentioned in the call and his role will likely face greater scrutiny in the period to come, with lawmakers outraged that he was apparently placing pressure on Ukraine behind the scenes.

Joe Biden has denied any wrongdoing. While there were concerns of a conflict of interest, no evidence has emerged of corruption during his time as vice president in Barack Obama’s administration, when he was a key US point person on Ukraine.

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is handling the affair, accused Trump of behaving like a mafia boss and carrying out an attempted “shakedown” of Ukraine as he kicked off the Maguire hearing.

Maguire took a moment during the hearing to stress that in his view the “greatest challenge” for the intelligence community is to protect the sanctity of US elections.

The integrity of the elections was previously muddied after Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential race in a manner that favoured Trump, according to a report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to investigate the affair.

Trump is still dealing with the fallout of that report, which declined to exonerate him on the key issue of obstruction of justice.