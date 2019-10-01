Von der Leyen seeks speedy replacements after EU top team rejections

Brussels, 30 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is urgently seeking replacements for two nominee EU commissioners rejected by a European Parliament committee on Monday, a move that could delay the start of her term.

Talks aimed at sourcing new names from Hungary and Romania have already begun, von der Leyen’s spokesman confirmed to dpa, with Budapest floating its ambassador to Brussels, Oliver Varhelyi.

A majority of the legal affairs committee found that neither Hungary’s Laszlo Trocsanyi nor Romania’s Rovana Plumb was fit to take up post in the next EU executive due to conflicts of interest identified in their financial declarations.

If new candidates aren’t found quickly, it could be a headache for von der Leyen, who is supposed to take office in a month’s time.

The next stage for the remaining candidates, the hearing in parliament, kicked off on Monday with Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia.

Varhelyi’s nomination is not a done deal, von der Leyen’s spokesman stressed, as his suitability for the role of European Commissioner of neighbourhood and enlargement must still be scrutinized.

Trocsanyi reacted with consternation to the committee vote, writing on Twitter that he would seek legal action to redress the “blatant injustice” of what he sees as a “political decision.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that Trocsanyi was being blocked because of his opposition to migration.

EU lawmakers had voiced concerns about Trocsanyi, who was involved in Orban’s controversial and since withdrawn judicial reforms, and Plumb, who is part of a stalled abuse-of-office investigation in her home country.

Romania retracted Plumb’s bid later Monday, but denied there was a conflict of interest and criticized the committee’s vote. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said they would put forward a new name.

By Thursday next week, each nominee will have three hours to answer questions from EU lawmakers and prove their professional competence.

The nomination process should be an easier ride for Sefcovic, Ireland’s Phil Hogan and Bulgaria’s Mariya Gabriel, whose hearings are scheduled for early evening on Monday.

They already served in outgoing President Jean-Claude Juncker’s commission.

Hogan is set to become trade commissioner in November when the new team takes over, while Gabriel is to take on responsibility for innovation, youth and culture.

As one of eight vice presidents, Sefcovic is expected to assume the inter-institutional relations portfolio.

Von der Leyen spent the months since her election in July carefully composing the line-up of her college of 26 EU commissioners-designate.

Each European Union member state nominated a commissioner to oversee a policy brief in the EU executive’s next five-year term, with a planned 1 November start date. It was then up to the German conservative politician to hand out the portfolios.