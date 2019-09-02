0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Vassallo: Parliament has improved accountability and transparency

Parliament, despite having a busy agenda, in the past two years has done a lot to improve accountability, transparency and functionality, which was also noted in the European Commission report of the country's progress, Julian Vassallo, Deputy Head of EU Delegation to North Macedonia, said Monday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 September 2019 17:59
