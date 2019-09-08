US, Turkey begin joint military patrols in Syria safe zone

Damascus, 8 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US-Turkish forces on Sunday began joint patrols for the first time as part of a planned safe zone in north-eastern Syria, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the joint patrols are taking place in the area between the countryside of Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain on the Syrian-Turkish border.

The move comes after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from the area in line with an agreement with the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State, the watchdog said.

Residents said armoured vehicles with Turkish flags entered the area and joined US troops near Tel Abyad city.

Helicopters from the US-led alliance and Turkey hovered over the area as the Turkish vehicles were crossing into Syria, a military source with the SDF told dpa.

Turkey and the United States agreed on August 7 to establish a safe zone near the border with Syria, which has been wracked by civil war since 2011.

Ankara has been pushing to control an area about 40 kilometres deep in northern Syria and remove US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces there.

Turkey considers these forces – dominated by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls large areas of northern Syria at its border – to be an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) waging a decades-long insurgency within the country.

Washington relied on the SDF as the most effective group in fighting Islamic State in Syria.