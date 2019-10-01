US strengthens sanctions on Russian accused of election meddling

Washington, 30 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The United States on Monday slapped a new set of sanctions on a Russian official accused of running a troll farm that sought to interfere in US elections.

Yevgeniy Prigozhin was already subject to sanctions and is now facing additional measures targeting his private property, including several private jets and a yacht.

Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, which played a role in Russian election interference in 2016. He is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin’s group also attempted to interfere in the midterm elections last year, but was not successful, the US Treasury Department said. US agencies reportedly ran counterattacks last year on Russian groups and disrupted their operations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry decried the sanctions as a “pointless game, with zero results.” The measures are an “anti-Russian attack” that reflect the US’ domestic political problems, the ministry added, vowing to respond to the sanctions.

A report by Robert Mueller, the special counsel appointed to probe election meddling into the 2016 presidential election, determined after a lengthy investigation that Russia did interfere in a manner aimed at helping elect Donald Trump.