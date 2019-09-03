US hurricane centre issues warning as Dorian begins lashing Florida

Washington, 3 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hurricane Dorian could unleash its deadly force on US coastal areas even though it is not expected to make landfall in Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tuesday, as the nearly stationary storm kept pounding the Bahamas.

“Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center,” the NHC said in a statement.

On its slow north-eastern track, Dorian was forecast to skirt Florida coast late Tuesday and Wednesday before moving up near the US east coast on Thursday.

The edge of Dorian was already lashing south-east Florida with severe winds on Tuesday. Storm-surge warnings were posted for several areas.

Dorian’s centre was about 55 kilometres north of Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama, and 100 kilometres from West Palm Beach, Florida. Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 195 kilometres per hour, the NHC said in its 1000 GMT update.

Grand Bahama Island has suffered the brunt of the massive storm for more than 24 hours.

More than 13,000 houses have been severely damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Dorian on the northern islands of the Bahamas, Red Cross spokesman Matthew Cochrane said in Geneva.

This means that about 45 per cent of homes on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands were affected, Cochrane said at a press briefing.

Some 60,200 people on Grand Bahama and Abaco may require food aid, according to preliminary estimates, UN World Food Programme spokesman Herve Verhoosel said.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis reported Monday that at least five people had died in the Bahamas from the storm, saying the country was “in the midst of a historic tragedy.”

Search-and-rescue efforts were hampered on Monday, but Minnis said they would begin in earnest Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders have said that the full scale of the devastation will not be known until Dorian finally moves away from the Atlantic Ocean archipelago. The hurricane unleashed massive flooding and fierce winds that tore down power lines and ripped roofs off homes.

Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands on Sunday and has been pummelling it since.

With sustained wind speed of 270 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 321 kilometres per hour on Sunday, Dorian is the strongest hurricane that has ever made landfall on the Bahamas, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Although Dorian has been downgraded from category 5 to 3, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis warned in Geneva that “the winds are still devastating.”

“The storm surge is still life-threatening. The rainfall is still torrential,” she said.