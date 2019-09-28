US House subpoenas Pompeo for documents on Ukraine affair

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being subpoenaed by the House of Representatives to hand over documents pertaining to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his phone calls with Ukraine.

The House is also looking to speak with five State Department senior officials, including two diplomats, Masha Yovanovitch and Kurt Volker.

Volker, who is an envoy to Ukraine, was in contact with Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani’s back-door involvement in the affair sparked outrage among lawmakers and contributed to alarm within the intelligence community that resulted in a whistleblower complaint.

Yovanovitch, the former ambassador, was recalled from Ukraine this year, apparently amid a clash over Giuliani’s actions.

The demand stemmed from three committees in the lower chamber of Congress. Pompeo has until October 4 to comply.

Pompeo has refused to comply with previous requests in recent weeks for the material, and lawmakers now warned they may use unspecified “compulsory measures” if there was continued stonewalling, which would be considered “obstruction.”

The whistleblower complaint, the subject of hearings this week on Capitol Hill, alleged Trump tried “to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election.” There was also concern Trump was withholding military aid to get his wishes.

The matter circles, in large part, around a phone call in July in which Trump, a Republican, asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider opening a probe into Joe Biden, a Democrat, over a 2014 appointment of Biden’s son to a senior job at an energy company.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump this week over the affairs.