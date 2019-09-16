UN: Rohingya face serious genocide risk, refugee returns ‘impossible’

Geneva, 16 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh cannot possibly return home to Myanmar because they still face a significant risk of genocide there, UN rights investigators said Monday.

Nearly 750,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh after the army in Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched a crackdown in August 2017 in northern Rakhine state, adding to the many who had fled earlier.

“The State of Myanmar continues to harbour genocidal intent,” the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar said in a report to the UN Human Rights Council.

One year ago, the mission said it had found genocidal acts in Myanmar’s 2017 security operations that killed thousands and caused the mass exodus.

Myanmar has failed to investigate and prosecute these serious human rights violations, the UN report charged.

Therefore, legal accountability “can only be advanced by the international community,” the mission’s experts said, adding that they had drawn up a list of more than 100 people who are suspected of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The 600,000 Rohingya who remain in Rakhine continue to be subjected to laws and policies that led to killings, rapes, torture, and forced displacement, the UN experts found.

They highlighted that Rohingya face discriminatory restrictions of movement, which makes it difficult for them to get food, education and medical care.

“Conditions in Myanmar are unsafe, unsustainable and impossible for approximately one million displaced Rohingya to return to their homes and lands,” the report concluded.