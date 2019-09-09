U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo congratulates Independence Day

Washington, 9 September 2019 (MIA) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has congratulated North Macedonia’s Independence Day.

“On behalf of the United States government and the American people, I offer my regards to the people of North Macedonia as you mark 28 years of independence,” the State Department said in a press statement.

“As we celebrate the historic Prespa Agreement, we continue to work hand-in-hand to support North Macedonia’s aspirations to join NATO and the EU. Your continued dedication to democratic principles and the rule of law contributes not only to North Macedonia’s future, but also to peace and security in the region. We look forward to welcoming you as our 30th NATO Ally,” says Pompeo.