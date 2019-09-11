Tsitsipas says didn’t expect to reach high ranking this fast

Athens, 11 September 2019 (MIA) – I always wanted to be one of the best in the world, and this has come quite fast, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece’s best tennis player, currently ranked seventh in the ATP standings, says in an exclusive interview with MIA.

The modest and always smiling 21-year-old Tsitsipas, currently in Athens for the Davis Cup matches, speaks about his career and private life.

You are currently ranked No.7 in the world. Did you believe you could reach this ranking when you started your career?

I have always wanted to be among the best in the world but I never thought I could come this far. Of course, I realized my intentions through the tournaments I played over the years, but everything came very fast.

You are now aiming for the No.1 spot?

Yes, my goal is No.1, but I am not thinking about it very much, because everyone wants to be No.1. I have to be stable on a daily basis so that I can play at more tournaments.

Is there a match you remember being difficult, both physically and mentally?

One of the hardest matches I had this year was against Wawrinka at Roland Garros, but also the one against Roger Federer at the Australian Open, which was difficult to close out.

Did you have an idol as a young kid?

Yes, Roger Federer.

A match you will never forget?

The win over Novak Djokovic in Toronto last year, because Djokovic was No.1 at the time.

What would you tell the children who are dreaming to become tennis players?

Believe in yourself, because it all starts from having faith. Believe in your capabilities as people, not only as tennis players, because life is hard. You have to believe, be close to your family and work hard for the things you love in life.

And maybe close social media accounts?

This is an individual choice. This helps me be more balanced mentally. In general, there are many things said on social media that aren’t true.

Does this bother you?

It can without being aware of it. Therefore, I am not losing anything if I close them and concentrate on the people close to me and those who I enjoy spending time with.

Sanja Ristovska

Translated by Ivan Kolekjevski