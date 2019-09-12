Train derailment in Congo leaves at least 50 people dead

Kinshasa, 2 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 50 people died and 23 were injured after a freight train derailed early Thursday in Congo, the country’s minister for humanitarian affairs said.

The accident happened around 3 am (0200 GMT) in the province of Tanganyika, in the south-east of the central African country, the minister, Steve Mbikayi, told dpa.

A search for further bodies was under way at the site of the accident. Its cause was not immediately clear.

Due to a dearth of passenger trains in the region, people often ride freight trains, hanging onto the sides of the waggons. But the antiquated transport infrastructure in the country makes such journeys perilous.