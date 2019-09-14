Trade unions ask that minimum wage be raised to EUR 260 monthly

Skopje, 14 September 2019 (MIA) – The Confederation of Free Trade Unions has asked that the minimum wage be raised to MKD 16,000 (EUR 260) per month and that other salaries receive proportional increases, as well.

A family of four living on two minimum monthly salaries should be able to cover the basic costs of living, trade unionists write, while recalling the government’s 2015 and 2016 promises.

“Considering the average wage is slightly above MKD 25,000 [EUR 400] and the consumer’s basket amounts to MKD 32,653 [EUR 530], and also considering the European minimum wage directive which foresees that national minimum wages should be equivalent to at least 60 percent of national median wages,” the release reads, “we ask that workers be respected as in any democracy and minimum wages be raised to MKD 16,000 [EUR 260].”

North Macedonia still ranks last in the region, lagging behind Kosovo and Albania, in terms of personal income and average salaries, which are often equal to welfare, according to the Confederation of Free Trade Unions. mr/