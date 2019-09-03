Today in history

3 September 2019 (MIA)

1900 – Macedonian playwright Risto Krle is born in Struga. He is credited with ‘reintroducing’ plays in Macedonian literature between the two world wars.

1901 – Macedonian revolutionaries, led by Jane Sandanski, abducted American missionary, Miss Ellen Stone and her pregnant fellow missionary friend Katerina Stefanova–Tsilka. A ransom was paid for her release to the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization.

1999 – UNMIK launched a customs service at the border crossing between Macedonia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

1189 – Richard I of England (a.k.a. Richard “the Lionheart”) is crowned at Westminster.

1260 – The Mamluks defeat the Mongols at the Battle of Ain Jalut in Palestine, marking their first decisive defeat and the point of maximum expansion of the Mongol Empire.

1411 – The Treaty of Selymbria is concluded between the Ottoman Empire and the Republic of Venice.

1658 – The death of Oliver Cromwell; Richard Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of England.

1777 – American Revolutionary War: During the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, the Flag of the United States is flown in battle for the first time.

1783 – American Revolutionary War: The war ends with the signing of the Treaty of Paris by the United States and the Kingdom of Great Britain.

1812 – Twenty-four settlers are killed in the Pigeon Roost Massacre in Indiana.

1843 – King Otto of Greece is forced to grant a constitution following an uprising in Athens.

1855 – American Indian Wars: In Nebraska, 700 soldiers under United States General William S. Harney avenge the Grattan massacre by attacking a Sioux village and killing 100 men, women and children.

1870 – Franco-Prussian War: The Siege of Metz begins, resulting in a decisive Prussian victory on October 23.

1879 – Siege of the British Residency in Kabul: British envoy Sir Louis Cavagnari and 72 men of the Guides are massacred by Afghan troops while defending the British Residency in Kabul. Their heroism and loyalty became famous and revered throughout the British Empire.

1914 – William, Prince of Albania leaves the country after just six months due to opposition to his rule.

1914 – World War I: Start of the Battle of Grand Couronné, a German assault against French positions on high ground near the city of Nancy.

1916 – World War I: Leefe Robinson destroys the German airship Schütte-Lanz SL 11 over Cuffley, north of London; the first German airship to be shot down on British soil.

1925 – USS Shenandoah, the United States’ first American-built rigid airship, was destroyed in a squall line over Noble County, Ohio. Fourteen of her 42-man crew perished, including her commander, Zachary Lansdowne.

1939 – World War II: France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia declare war on Germany after the invasion of Poland, forming the Allies.

1939 – World War II: The United Kingdom and France begin a naval blockade of Germany that lasts until the end of the war. This also marks the beginning of the Battle of the Atlantic.

1941 – The Holocaust: Karl Fritzsch, deputy camp commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, experiments with the use of Zyklon B in the gassing of Soviet POWs.

1943 – World War II: The Allied invasion of Italy begins on the same day that U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio sign the Armistice of Cassibile aboard the Royal Navy battleship HMS Nelson off Malta.

1944 – Holocaust: Diarist Anne Frank and her family are placed on the last transport train from the Westerbork transit camp to the Auschwitz concentration camp, arriving three days later.

1954 – The People’s Liberation Army begins shelling the Republic of China-controlled islands of Quemoy, starting the First Taiwan Strait Crisis.

1971 – Qatar becomes an independent state.

1976 – Viking program: The American Viking 2 spacecraft lands at Utopia Planitia on Mars.

1987 – In a coup d’état in Burundi, President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza is deposed by Major Pierre Buyoya.

1994 – Sino-Soviet split: Russia and the People’s Republic of China agree to de-target their nuclear weapons against each other.

2001 – In Belfast, Protestant loyalists begin a picket of Holy Cross, a Catholic primary school for girls. For the next 11 weeks, riot police escort the schoolchildren and their parents through hundreds of protesters, some of whom hurl missiles and abuse. The protest sparks fierce rioting and grabs world headlines.

2004 – Beslan school siege results in over 330 fatalities, including 186 children.

2016 – The U.S. and China, together responsible for 40% of the world’s carbon emissions, both formally joined the Paris global climate agreement.

2017 – North Korea conducts its sixth and most powerful nuclear test.