0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Teachers’ union to hold warning strike on first day of school

The Trade Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) will organize on Monday a warning strike in all elementary and high schools in the country after no agreement has been reached until now with the Education Ministry.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 September 2019 13:37
Back to top button
Close