Taliban car bombing at Kabul security post leaves at least 10 dead

Kabul, 5 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 10 civilians have been killed in a Taliban car bombing at a security post near NATO’s Resolute Support mission headquarters in Kabul, an Interior Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

At least 42 others have been injured in the bombing, spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

The explosion was caused by an explosive-laden van around 10.10 am (0540 GMT), Rahimi said, adding that police have cordoned off the area.

The checkpoint is near the Resolute Support mission headquarters, an Afghan spy agency facility and the US embassy.

Security footage of the blast posted online by 1TV, a local TV channel, showed the van driving through a cement roadblock and approaching what looks like two armoured white land cruisers before it explodes.

Rahimi has said that 12 civilian cars were also destroyed in the bombing.

The sound of the blast was heard some 3.5 kilometres away.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Afghan spy agency facility was the target and the bombing took place when a convoy of foreign forces was passing through the area.

This is the second bombing in Kabul in September and the 19th since the beginning of the year. At least 219 people have died and at least 1,058 others have been injured in the attacks.

Late Monday, a Taliban car bombing targeting a camp housing foreigners killed 16 people including foreigners and injured 119 others.

Afghan military expert Mohammada Gul Mujahid said the Taliban had been launching attacks in Kabul in order to increase their negotiating power in talks over a peace agreement with the US.

He said the militants were attempting to show that they “have all the ability to overtake cities and launch large attacks.”