SPD to endorse start of North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations in Bundestag

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Berlin with SPD member Christian Petry, discussing Germany's support to the start of North Macedonia's accession negotiations ahead of tomorrow's Bundestag session.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 September 2019 14:52
