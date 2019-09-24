Spain’s Supreme Court authorizes exhumation of Franco’s remains

Madrid, 24 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The family of late Spanish right-wing dictator Francisco Franco has lost a bid to stop government plans to move his remains from a state mausoleum to a cemetery outside of Madrid.

The appeal was unanimously rejected, Spain’s Supreme Court said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Franco’s relatives wanted the dictator’s remains to stay in the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, or be taken to the Almudena Cathedral in central Madrid.

The Valley of the Fallen, erected by Franco in honour of those who died on his side of the Spanish Civil War, is currently a pilgrimage site for Franco followers and right-wing extremists.

Spain’s caretaker Socialist government has approved exhumation plans as part of a bid to transform the Valley of the Fallen into a place of national reconciliation.

Franco ruled Spain from 1939, when his forces won the Spanish Civil War, until his death in 1975.