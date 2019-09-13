Spain defeats Australia in double OT to reach World Cup final

NBA veteran Marc Gasol delivered 33 points as Spain defeated Australia 95-88 in double-overtime Friday in the World Cup semi-final in China to advance to the championship game.

Gasol shot 11-for-19 from the field and made three 3-pointers, outplaying fellow NBA oldie Andrew Bogut of Australia. Ricky Rubio, who is about to start his first season with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, added 19 points, 12 assists and 7 rebounds.

Spain outscored Australia 15-8 in the second overtime, taking the lead for good on a 3-point shot by Sergio Llull with 3:59 remaining.

A missed 3-pointer by Australia’s Matthew Dellavedova on the next possession was followed by an alley-oop basket by Gasol, and another 3-pointer by Llull made it an eight-point lead with 2:06 to play.

Spain will be playing for the gold medal on Sunday for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2006, facing the winner of Friday’s second semi between France and Argentina.