Sources: Romania’s Kovesi clears key hurdle to EU top prosecutor job

Brussels, 19 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Romania’s embattled former anti-corruption chief Laura Kovesi looks set to take up the new post of EU top prosecutor after seeing off resistance from some EU member states on Monday, according to dpa’s diplomatic sources in Brussels.

EU member states had been pushing for France’s Jean-Francois Bohnert, while the European Parliament backed Kovesi, who has earned praise from the EU for overseeing investigations and trials of thousands of officials for corruption in her native Romania.

Both institutions must agree on the appointment for the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, who is to start work at the end of 2020, investigating and prosecuting crimes against the EU budget.

Twenty-two member states are involved in the initiative and representatives for 17 of these voted for Kovesi on Thursday, sources told dpa.

Kovesi, who headed Romania’s national anti-corruption agency (DNA), was fired in July, in one of several moves seen as a blow to Romanian efforts to tackle widespread corruption.

Bucharest launched an investigation against Kovesi when she was nominated for the EU post and has passed an emergency decree to prevent the case from being dismissed.

Kovesi has accused her political rivals of conducting a smear campaign to prevent her appointment.

Representatives of member states and parliament are expected to meet next Tuesday for the next round of negotiations. If they settle on Kovesi then, member states and parliament must give their formal consent.