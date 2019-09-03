ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Skopje Cinema City to screen ten music documentaries

The film “Keith Richards: Under the Influence”, a portrayal of the Rolling Stones guitarist and a sentimental journey through rock history, will open on Tuesday the 5th edition of Skopje Cinema City music documentaries festival that will last through September 7 in the Cinematheque. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 September 2019 10:48
Back to top button
Close