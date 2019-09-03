Shekerinska: We made speedy progress; now it’s EU’s turn

Skopje, 3 September 2019 (MIA) – Just two years ago, my country was a source of worry among most NATO and EU allies, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska at the 14th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

“It took a lot of political determination, courage, and decision-making,” according to Minister Shekerinska, to change this perception.

Speaking at a panel titled “NATO: What’s Next? – Views on Euro-Atlantic Security 70 Years after the Washington Treaty,” Shekerinska listed recent progress–through improved ties with Greece and Bulgaria, strengthened democracy and media freedom, quadrupled foreign investments, and 50,000 new jobs–to illustrate how North Macedonia has made a political turnaround.

This was possible, Shekerinska said, also because NATO seized the opportunity to support the country.

“NATO sent the message,” she said, “that it’s there as a political alliance that supports good-neighborly relations, solving regional issues, and promoting stability by improving political ties between countries.”

“So I think it was a win-win situation both for North Macedonia and also for NATO. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that so many countries have quickly ratified the agreement.”

The good news, Minister Shekerinska continued, is that the EU member countries, too, seem ready to reward North Macedonia’s progress.

“We have shown a very speedy recovery, speedy progress, and now the time has come for the EU to show that speedy progress results in speedy decision-making,” Shekerinska said, mentioning October as the next important opportunity for both North Macedonia and the bloc.

This year’s Bled Strategic Forum is taking place under the title “(Re)sources of (In)stability” and is dedicated to discussing the role of resources regarding peace and security, sustainable development and economic progress. mr/