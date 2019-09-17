Russia to send 29 athletes to compete as neutrals at worlds

Moscow, 17 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russia is set to send 29 athletes to the athletics world championships this month to compete as neutrals, the country’s athletic federation announced on Tuesday.

Amid widespread doping allegations in recent years, Russia has not been able to send a national team to world and other championships. Cleared Russian athletes are allowed to compete as individuals.

Russia’s neutral team includes previous high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene and previous 110-metre hurdles champion Sergei Shubenkov, according to the list presented by Russian state media.

The competition is to be held in Doha on September 27 to October 6. Russia’s head coach, Yury Borzakovsky, declined to make a medals prediction.

The athletes “are now reaching the top of their form and are ready to post great results,” Borzakovsky said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.