Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners in move to improve ties

Moscow/Kiev, 7 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A long-awaited prisoner-swap between Russia and Ukraine took place on Saturday, a step that could improve relations that have deteriorated since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

A plane carrying prisoners held by Russia departed Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, with 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia and Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov among those on board.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embraced the released prisoners on the tarmac of Kiev’s Boryspil airport upon their arrival.

“I think this is the first stage. And we must take all steps to end this terrible war,” Zelensky said, referring to the years-long violence in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian military.

At the same time the plane departed Moscow, a plane bound for Russia left Kiev with prisoners freed by Ukraine.

“We welcome and are glad that Russian citizens have returned home,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described the deal as an “important step” forward for the two sides.

The exact number of prisoners exchanged was not immediately known, but earlier reporting about the deal said 35 people were to be exchanged by each side. Neither side has identified all the prisoners released.

Peskov confirmed that Kiev freed senior Russian state media correspondent Kirill Vyshinsky, whom Ukrainian authorities had arrested last year on an accusation of treason for composing Russian propaganda.

The two dozen Ukrainian sailors released were detained by the Russian coastguard last November in the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway that separates mainland Russia from Crimea, a peninsula attached to mainland Ukraine.

The Russian coastguard opened fire and captured several Ukrainian naval vessels, alleging that the sailors unlawfully crossed into Russian territorial waters.

The Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov had been imprisoned for five years. A fierce opponent of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region, Sentsov was jailed for conspiracy to commit terrorist attacks.

Crimean-born Sentsov was arrested within months of the annexation as Russian authorities cracked down on dissent. He was sentenced to two decades in prison.

The European Parliament last year awarded its prestigious Sakharov human rights prize to Sentsov for his “peaceful protest against the illegal occupation of his native Crimea.”

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have plummeted to an all-time low in recent years, since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and its incursion into eastern Ukraine in retaliation for Kiev ousting its pro-Russian president.

But talk of a large-scale prisoner-swap increased after Zelensky came to power in May and took a more conciliatory approach to Moscow in an attempt to end the conflict that has simmered in eastern Ukraine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the joint action by Kiev and Moscow and said Berlin was eager for the resumption of peace talks to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“This latest prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine is a hopeful sign. I am happy for the Ukrainian sailors and Oleg Sentsov, who are now finally able to return home,” Merkel said, according to a statement tweeted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

US President Donald Trump also reacted positively.

“Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries!”