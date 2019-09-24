Russia adopts Paris climate agreement to reduce global warming

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree for the country to adopt the 2015 Paris climate agreement to reduce the rate of global warming, his office said on Monday.

The agreement, which came into force in 2016, foresees efforts to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century compared with pre-industrial levels.

Russia had initially signed the agreement but not yet ratified it.

Russia recognizes that as part of the agreement it must seek to preserve its forestland, according to Medvedev’s decree, dated Saturday.

Russia‘s federal environmental authority said earlier this month that the country has been getting hotter 2.5 times faster than the world as a whole.

The past four years have been the hottest since global temperatures have been recorded, Russia‘s Environment Ministry said in a report posted on its website.

The average rise of temperatures in Russia since 1976 has been 0.47 degrees Celsius per decade, the report said.

That figure is “2.5 times more than the rate of increase for the global temperature over the same period, 0.17-0.18 degrees Celsius per decade,” it said.

Wildlife conservation group WWF-Russia welcomed the news that Russia had become a “fully legitimate participant” of the Paris agreement, it said in an emailed statement.

Russia‘s adoption of the pact “shows that we realize the increase of the problem of climate change and its human-caused nature,” said WWF-Russia‘s climate director, Alexey Kokorin.

He expressed optimism that new international projects in connection with the agreement would facilitate investments in the Russian economy.