Rowhani: US sanctions on Iran are ‘harshest in history’

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani says the sanctions imposed on his country are the “harshest in history,” in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Rowhani says Washington has “made a lot of efforts” to “deprive Iran from the advantages of participating in the global economy,” calling it “international piracy” and “the silent killing of a great nation.”

The Iranian president also calls Iran “pioneers of freedom-seeking movements in the region.”