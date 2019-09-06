Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s long-time strongman, dies aged 95

Zimbabwe’s long-time president Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95 in Singapore, leaving behind a divided legacy in the country he led for nearly four decades.

Zimbabwe’s current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who announced the death on Twitter, praised Mugabe for his role in the liberation of his country from white-minority rule.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

The ex-president had been seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness in Singapore since April this year.

While many tributes poured in from around the world throughout the day, the controversial statesman did not escape criticism in death.

A number of African leaders chose to remember him as a “comrade” and “liberation hero.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Namibian President Hage Geingob, and eSwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini all paid their respects at the end of the regional World Economic Forum meeting in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa told South African broadcaster eNCA News he was a “gallant leader,” a “Pan-Africanist who led the fight for independence in Africa” and who ensured a refuge for South Africans struggling against apartheid.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose country will fly their flags at half-mast in Mugabe‘s memory, said in a statement that he would remember him as “a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.”

In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called him an “outstanding” leader while Russian President Vladimir Putin said Mugabe had “made a great personal contribution to the struggle for the independence” of Zimbabwe.

Britain, with whom Mugabe had a tempestuous relationship, did not immediately react to the news, but a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said later that while they express their condolences, “Zimbabweans suffered for too long as a result of Mugabe’s autocratic rule.”

And Amnesty International said in an obituary that he had left behind “an indelible stain on his country’s human rights record.”

One Zimbabwean, Hildah Chivasa, told dpa that she had to leave Zimbabwe for South Africa because of Mugabe‘s “brutal” rule. Despite being educated, she was unable to get a job in her home country, which is in the midst of an economic crisis.

“I want to respect him because he liberated us from white rule, but I just cannot because I saw with my own eyes what he did to people. He was brutal. He lost his way; power corrupted him,” she said.

Prince Mukukuzvi, a vendor in the capital Harare, said: “It is always sad to hear someone’s death. However, we are in this mess because of his economic policies.”

The differing reactions reflect the chequered legacy Mugabe leaves behind two years after being ousted in a military coup, with many describing him as the hero who turned villain.

A former liberation fighter who waged a guerilla war against white-minority rule in what was then Rhodesia, in later years Mugabe clung to power, becoming one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders.

Still revered by some on the continent for his fight against white domination, he is widely despised by others who see him as responsible for destroying the country’s economy and violently oppressing any opposition.

A statement from neighboring South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC, said Mugabe epitomized the “new African – who, having shrugged off the colonial yoke, would strive to ensure his country took its rightful place amongst the community of nations: firmly in charge of its own destiny.”

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa extended his condolences to the Mugabe family on his official Twitter account, saying that even though they had their differences and “disagreed for decades” the party recognized his contribution during his lifetime.

Speaking to eNCA News, Zimbabwean government spokesman Nick Mangwana, said he should be remembered for the good that he did and that his mistakes should not be the “highlight” of his life.

“Ordinary Zimbabweans will remember him as a founding father who failed because he married wrong, ended up staying in power and going the wrong way in the sunset of his years,” he said.

Mugabe is survived by his children and his wife Grace, who is widely loathed in Zimbabwe for her expensive tastes and her political ambitions.

Mugabe had been regularly seeking medical treatment in Singapore during his 37 years in power and since being deposed in a 2017 coup and replaced by former deputy Mnangagwa.

The country’s once-proud health care system was decimated by Mugabe‘s years of misrule and Zimbabwe’s economic collapse. As a result, the country’s politicians and other wealthy Zimbabweans seek medical attention in South Africa or further abroad.