Skopje, 8 September 2019 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported throughout the country.

Traffic intensity outside urban areas is increased. No delays are reported on border crossings.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and symbols.