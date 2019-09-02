Road condition report

Skopje, 2 September 2019 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported throughout the country.

Traffic intensity is increased at Tabanovce border crossing, where motorists are waiting over an hour to cross the border.

No delays are reported on the Macedonian side of the other border crossings, says the Auto-Moto Association (AMSM).

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.