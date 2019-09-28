Reports: Liverpool facing League Cup probe over ineligible player

London, 28 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The English Football League is investigating Liverpool over their potential use of an ineligible player during the League Cup, British media reported on Saturday.

The probe centres on the international clearance of 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, who came on as a substitute during the Reds’ 2-0 victory over MK Dons on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Sanctions could range from a fine to ejection from the competition, the broadcaster added.

“The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players,” the BBC quoted a statement from the Premier League leaders as saying.

“We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete.”

The BBC said the EFL confirmed it was “currently considering the matter.”

Liverpool‘s win set up a fourth-round match-up with Arsenal at Anfield in late October.