Religious calendars

28 September 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St. Nicetas, Great Martyr

Saint Nicetas was a Goth warrior and lived on the eastern side of the Danube River within the boundaries of present-day Romania. Bishop Theophilus, the well-known enlightener of the Goths and a participant in the First Ecumenical Council in 325, converted him to Christianity and baptized him. He was thrown into a fire, and died on 15 September 372. A friend of Nicetas searched out his holy remains at night and transferred them to Cilicia. From that time, miracles and healings began to be performed from the relics of the holy Martyr Nicetas. A particle of the relics of the Great-martyr Nicetas is found in the monastery of Vysokie Dechany in Serbia.

Catholic Calendar

St. Wenceslaus

Duke of Bohemia. Grandson and student of Saint Ludmilla. Ascended to power when his father was killed during a pagan backlash against Christianity, which he fought against with prayer and patience. Murdered by his brother Boleslaus in 935 at the door of a church; killed for political reasons, but normally listed as a martyr since the politics arose from his faith. Miracles reported at his tomb. Born in 907 in Prague, Bohemia (Czech Republic).