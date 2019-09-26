Religious calendars

26 September 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Sanctification of the Temple of God

Israel was commanded to sanctify the Temple prior to the Passover. There was a process of sanctification leading up to the Passover. In some cases, the Passover was actually delayed because this sanctification was not done correctly. The significance of the process has serious implications for Christianity. The sanctification was rendered so difficult because the state of the Temple and the priesthood had become so defiled. It was the king’s responsibility to ensure that the Levites had not allowed this to happen. Hezekiah was raised up to rectify this matter. They had sanctified the house of the Lord in eight days; yet it took them sixteen days to make a full sanctification and so they were two days late for the Passover. They offered the sacrifices of the nation but it was still too late.

Catholic Calendar

Sts. Cosmas & Damian

Sts. Cosmas and Damian were brothers, born in Arabia, who had become eminent for their skill in the science of medicine. Being Christians, they were filled with the spirit of charity and never took money for their services. At Egaea in Cilicia, where they lived, they enjoyed the highest esteem of the people. When the persecution under Diocletian broke out, their very prominence rendered them marked objects of persecution. Being apprehended by order of Lysias, governor of Cilicia, they underwent various torments about the year 283. Their feast day is September 26th. They are patron saints of pharmacists.