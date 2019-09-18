Religious calendars

18 September 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Holy Prophet Zacharias

Father of St. John the Forerunner, he was the son of Barachias, of the tribe of Aaron, a high priest in descent from Abia, and held the eighth degree of service in the Temple in Jerusalem. His wife Elisabeth was sister to St. Anna, the mother of the holy Mother of God. In the reign of King Herod, the child-slayer, Zacharias was serving one day his turn in the Temple in Jerusalem. An angel of God appeared to him in the altar, and Zacharias was afraid. But the angel said to him, “Fear not, Zacharias,” and informed him that his wife Elisabeth would bear a son in answer to their prayers, for Zacharias and Elisabeth were both old. When Zacharias doubted the words of the heavenly messenger, the angel told him, “I am Gabriel, that stand in the presence of God,” and Zacharias was made dumb from that moment, and did not speak until his son was born and he had written on a tablet, “His name is John.” Then his mouth was opened, and he glorified God. Later, when the Lord Christ was born and Herod began killing the children in Bethlehem, he sent men to find Zacharias’ son and kill him, for he had heard of all that had happened to Zacharias and how John was born. Seeing the soldiers, Elisabeth took John in her arms – he was eighteen months old at that time – and fled from the house with him to a rocky and desert region. When she saw where the soldiers had driven them, she cried out to the mountain, “O mountain of God, receive a mother with her child!” and the rock opened and hid the mother and child inside itself. Herod, furious that John had not been killed, ordered that Zacharias be cut down before the altar. Zacharias’ blood spilled over the marble and became as hard as stone, remaining thus as a witness to Herod’s wickedness. At the place where Elisabeth hid with John, a cave opened and a spring flowed forth, and a fruit-bearing palm grew up by God’s power. Forty days after Zacharias’ death, blessed Elisabeth also entered into rest. The child John stayed in the wilderness, fed by an angel and guarded by God’s providence, until that day when he appeared by the Jordan.

Catholic Calendar

St. John de Massias

Born to a pious and impoverished Spanish nobile family. Orphaned young, he worked as a shepherd. Worked on a South American cattle ranch around Cartegena. Dominican lay brother at Lima, Peru, received by the house on 23 January 1622. Worked as porter or doorkeeper for his friary for over 20 years. Noted for visions, for his care for the poor of Lima, and for his endless praying of the Rosary, offering all his prayers for the release of souls in Purgatory; traditions says that he freed over a million through his prayers. Friend of Saint Martin de Porres. He was born on March 2, 1585 at Ribera del Fresno, Estramadura, Spain and died on September 16, 1645 in Lima, Peru of natural causes. Beatified in 1837 by Pope Pius VII and Canonised in 1975 by Pope Paul VI.