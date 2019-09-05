Religious calendars

5 September 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Priestly Martyr Irenaeus, the Bishop of Lyon

In his youth, Ireneaus was a disciple of Polycarp, who was a disciple of the apostles, who sent him to preach in Gaul. Following the martyrdom of St. Pothinus, Ireneaus was installed as bishop. In his countless writings, Ireneaus at times defined the Orthodox Faith and, again at times, he defended it from heretics. Ireneaus was martyred and died for Christ at the time of Emperor Severus in the year 202 AD along with many thousands of Christians (19,000).

Catholic Calendar

St. Lawrence Giustiniani

Also known as Laurence Giustiniani; Lawrence Justinian; Patriarch of Venice

Venetian nobility whose ancestors had fled Constantinople for political reasons. Against his widowed mother’s wishes he choice against marriage and for the religious life. Canon regular at San Giorgio, Alga, Italy in 1400. Spent his days wandering the island, begging for the poor. Ordained in 1406. Noted preacher and teacher of the faith. Held assorted administrative positions within his order. Reluctant bishop of Castello in 1433. General of the canons regular. Bishop of Grado in 1451; the see was then moved to Venice, and Laurence was named archbishop by Pope Nicholas. Noted writer on mystical contemplation. Prophet. Miracle worker. Born in 1381 at Venice and died on January 8, 1455 of natural causes. He was canonised in 1690 by Pope Clement X.