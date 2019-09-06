REK Bitola faces coal ash pollution charges

Skopje, 6 September 2019 (MIA) – Bitola prosecutors filed charges against the power utility ELEM North Macedonia and its top executive in charge of the REK Bitola mining power complex, accusing them of coal ash pollution, the Primary Prosecution said in a press release.

Between Jan. 2015 and Feb. 7, 2017, according to the release, the REK Bitola executive didn’t follow environmental rules and regulations and allowed the coal plant to pollute the environment through dumping toxic by-products left over after burning the coal into an open-air pit.

The coal ash landfill had spread across 50,000 m2 by March 2017 and coal ash was blown into nearby communities, the release reads.

Coal ash pollution contains high levels of toxic heavy metals and other cancer-causing agents.

The public health hazards from unsafe coal ash dumping, besides increased risk of cancer, also include birth defects, asthma, neurological disorders, and other illnesses. /mr