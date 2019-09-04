Pope Francis starts Africa trip with climate change in focus

Pope Francis was set to begin a trip to the African continent on Wednesday, heading to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius – three countries heavily threatened by climate change.

Protecting the environment and the dangers of climate change have been at the centre of Pope Francis‘ agenda. He published an encyclical or “laudato si” on the topic back in 2015.

Francis will begin his trip in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, on Wednesday evening. The former Portuguese colony has been hit by cyclones Idai and Kenneth this year. Some 28 per cent of the country’s population of nearly 30 million are Catholics.

His next stop will be Madagascar, which along with Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world. According to the World Bank, the world’s fourth largest island suffers three cyclones per year on average.

Mauritius, which lies east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, also suffers from cyclones and rising sea levels. Its culture has developed from a meeting of many different ethnicities and enjoys a rich and diverse culture and religious traditions, Francis said in a video message on Tuesday.