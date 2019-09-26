Pompeo: Syria used chlorine gas in a May attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Syria of using chlorine gas in an attack against rebels on May 19, in what he said was a violation of Damascus’ obligations under the convention prohibiting the use of chemical weapons.

The strike took place in Latakia province, in north-west Syria. At the time, the US said it was investigating the reports.

Pompeo said the government has used chemical weapons each year since 2013, when it joined the international convention.

“The United States will continue to pressure the insidious Assad regime to end the violence directed against Syrian civilians,” Pompeo said, but did not announce any action planned against President Bashar al-Assad.