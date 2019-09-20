Pompeo says US wants ‘peaceful resolution’ with Iran

New York, 19 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday responded to Iran’s threats of “all-out war” by saying the US wanted a peaceful resolution.

“We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American. We’re here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace,” the top US diplomat told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he was holding talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pompeo, who also visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, added that a “peaceful resolution” is what President Donald Trump “certainly wants me to work to achieve.”

Washington and Riyadh have blamed Tehran for recent attacks on two Saudi oil facilities.