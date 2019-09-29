Police: 36 killed, 36 injured in bus accident in eastern China

A total of 36 people were killed in eastern China when a bus and a lorry collided, police in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province said on Sunday.

Another 36 people were injured, nine seriously, they added.

The completely full touring coach carrying 69 people had broken through the centre lane barricade on the G25 Changshen Highway and run into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a lorry carrying three people, Yixing Police Bureau said in a statement.

According to initial inquiries, the accident on Saturday morning was caused by a flat tyre on the bus. The front left tyre had a hole in it, police said, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

Police added Sunday that clean-up work at the accident site had already been completed so that traffic could resume.

One person has already been able to leave the hospital, they added.