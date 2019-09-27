PM Zaev: It would be good to resolve PPO issue by Oct. 15

Related Articles
US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit North Macedonia next week
27 September 2019 17:10
Brussels focused on outcome, rather than on SPO law, says Shekerinska
27 September 2019 16:52
President Pendarovski meets World Bank’s Mantovanelli
27 September 2019 16:47
Shekerinska urges EU to be more agile on connectivity issues
27 September 2019 15:12
MEP Joveva: There’s visible optimism in Brussels about date in October
27 September 2019 14:59
Thimonier expecting green light from Macron for start of accession negotiations
27 September 2019 14:24
Провери го и оваClose
-
PM Zaev says he’s optimistic about public prosecution law3 September 2019 20:29
-
SDSM: Serious chances of agreement being reached on PPO law29 August 2019 21:53
-
Negotiations on public prosecution law enter crucial week26 August 2019 9:58