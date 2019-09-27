0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev: It would be good to resolve PPO issue by Oct. 15

I could meet with the opposition leader next week to discuss about the public prosecution law. If we make a step forward guided by the country's interests, we can reach an agreement, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Voice of America. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 27 September 2019 16:08
Back to top button
Close