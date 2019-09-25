0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Pendarovski: At least four embassies of North Macedonia abroad to be closed

President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with Sitel TV said that a list of embassies abroad that are to be closed will be determined in the coming weeks. Currently, there are 27 vacant diplomatic posts. According to an analysis by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is a proposal to close at least four embassies, he said.

Silvana Kochovska 25 September 2019 20:34
