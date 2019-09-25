Pendarovski: At least four embassies of North Macedonia abroad to be closed

Related Articles
Zaev: We have majority of EU citizens support
25 September 2019 21:45
Zaev attends Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York
25 September 2019 19:09
Dimitrov: Accelerated EU integration of WB to contribute to increased confidence among neighbours
25 September 2019 18:39
Conference: Elections reforms to overcome partisanship and better representation of citizens
25 September 2019 17:59
“Legal Protection of Voting Rights” conference takes place
25 September 2019 16:11
Speaker Xhaferi meets Kazakh PM Mamin
25 September 2019 16:10
Провери го и оваClose
-
President Pendarovski meets CoR President Lambertz18 September 2019 12:11
-
Dimitrov: Nationalist forces to strengthen without EU perspective in Oct.16 September 2019 10:04
-
Tsitsipas says didn’t expect to reach high ranking this fast11 September 2019 20:36