Osama bin Laden’s son killed by US, Trump confirms

A US operation killed Hamza bin Laden, a high-level al-Qaeda operative and son of Osama bin Laden, President Donald Trump said in a statement scant with details on Saturday.

Bin Laden was somewhere in the Afghanistan and Pakistan region, Trump said in the statement without providing a date or specific location.

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group,” Trump said.

Hamza bin Laden is believed to have taken a leading role in al-Qaeda, which has not carried out a major attack in years.

Bin Laden was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 1989, according to the FBI, which had a 1 million dollar reward for information leading to bin Laden‘s whereabouts.

The New York Times said in July that bin Laden was killed during the first two years of the Trump administration, but no one in the government had confirmed the report until the president’s statement.

The announcement comes days after the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks when Osama bin Laden orchestrated the hijacking of four planes that struck in New York, Washington and a field in Pennsylvania leading to the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans.

After the 9/11 attack, which led to the US war in Afghanistan, Osama bin Laden went into hiding until he was located in Pakistan and killed in a US operation

Al-Qaeda’s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, called for attacks against Israel and US allies around the world, in a recording released on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US.