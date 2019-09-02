Osaka crashes out of US Open against Bencic and loses top ranking

New York, 2 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Title holder Naomi Osaka crashed out of the US Open on Monday, 7-5, 6-4, against Belinda Bencic and with it loses the world number one tennis ranking again.

Osaka, 21, found no answer to the accuracy and consistency of the 13th-seeded Swiss as she lost for the third time this year to Bencic in 1 hour 26 minutes under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a rainy day.

“The challenge cannot be bigger playing Naomi,” Bencic said. “She has a lot of power, me not so much. I play like chess and anticipate.”

The defeat lets Osaka slip to fourth in the rankings, according to the WTA, with French Open champion Ash Barty returning to the top, ahead of Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep – although all three of them are also already out in New York.

Osaka’s elimination means as well that the US Open are without both top seeds in the quarter-finals for the first time in the Open era which started in 1968.

Men’s number one Novak Djokovic, also the 2018 champ, retired with a shoulder injury in his match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

In her second US Open quarter-final on Wednesday, Bencic faces Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic, who saved a match point as she rallied to a first victory in four meetings with German 26th seed Julia Goerges, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-3.

Matches later Monday include a duel of ex-champions between second seed Rafael Nadal and number 22 Marin Cilic. Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev was up against number 20 Diego Schwartzman.

Bencic took the first set against Osaka thanks to an 11th-game break and in the second Bencic broke Osaka to love in the fifth game of the second on a double fault from the Japanese.

Osaka called for the trainer at the following changeover, was given a pill, but was not able to turn around the match again as Bencic served out the match to love, wrapping up matters with a fierce forehand Osaka could only return to the net.

Bencic, who committed just 12 unforced errors to Osaka’s 21, has trained in the past with former number one Martina Hingis and her mother Melanie Molitor.

“They helped me everything, Melanie and Martina. I know so much from them,” said Bencic who five years ago at age 17 was the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since Hingis.

Vekic is meanwhile enjoying her best run at the majors with the stunning comeback after last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist Goerges threw away what seemed an assured fourth win in as many meetings with the Croatian.

Goerges slammed 21 aces but committed three of her six double faults serving for the match at 5-4 in the second as Vekic locked the set with four unanswered games.

The German double faulted again to hand Vekic a crucial 5-3 lead in the final set and Vekic served out the match after saving two break points, winning when Goerges hit an overhead long for her 49th unforced error.

“I don’t even know how I won this match. She had match point but I kept on fighting,” Vekic said. “It feels pretty amazing. I was just trying to get a return in. I felt confident in the rallies.”