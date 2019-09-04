Biznis.SlajderBusiness.PortalEconomy

North Macedonia to improve participation in Codex Alimentarius

The Food and Veterinary Agency, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will launch September the Codex Trust Fund project, aimed at strengthening the national Codex structure.

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 September 2019 13:10
Back to top button
Close