No casualties or damage after 4.6-magnitude quake hits Istanbul

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s largest city on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the quake took place at a depth of 5.3 kilometers in the Marmara Sea, off Silivri district on Istanbul‘s European side.

State broadcaster TRT showed footage of a school evacuating students in Silivri and people running from a local shop in panic.

There was no reported damage, Istanbul Governor’s office said on its website.

There were no casualties, Silivri Mayor Volkan Yilmaz said in televised remarks.

“This is still a reminder Istanbul has to be well-prepared for a major quake,” Yilmaz said.

The quake took place on the major North Anatolian fault line, followed by three aftershocks, according to TRT.

Turkey has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including one near Istanbul in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people in the greater region.