Nigeria police rescue 400 children held in ‘dehumanizing’ conditions

Lagos, 27 September 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Police have rescued almost 400 children held in “dehumanizing” conditions in an Islamic school in northern Nigeria, a spokesman said Friday.

“Many of them were chained and some of them have visible marks of violence on their bodies, which shows that they have been tortured,” Kaduna State police spokesman Yakubu Sabo told dpa.

Police rescued the children from their school in the city of Kaduna on Thursday following a tip-off, according to Sabo.

The children – all boys – had been chained and held like slaves and some had been sexually abused, Sabo added.

Television footage of the rescued boys showed many of them walking with great difficulty, injured, emaciated and in poor health.

Police arrested the school’s headmaster and six teachers after the rescue.